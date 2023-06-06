Sumba

Surfing in West Sumbawa.

There's something truly enchanting about Sumba. With its rugged, undulating savannah and low limestone hills growing maize and rice, it's nothing like Indonesia’s northern volcanic islands. Scattered throughout the countryside are hilltop villages with tall, symbolic grass roofs clustered around megalithic tombs, where nominally Protestant villagers still respect indigenous marapu (spiritual forces) with bloody sacrificial rites.

  • Sumba is an undeveloped island in eastern Indonesia. Larger than Bali but less than a quarter of the population. It is an island rich in culture with many people living a subsistence lifestyle. Weekuri Lake is a natural formation connected to the ocean. It is popular with tourists and locals.

    Weekuri Lagoon

    Sumba

    Almost as far west as you can get on Sumba is one of the island's most magical spots, Weekuri Lagoon. On one side, locals and tourists rent black rubber…

  • Gallu Bakul

    Gallu Bakul

    Sumba

    At Gallu Bakul, 2.5km down the road from the modernising village of Kabonduk, is Sumba’s heaviest tomb, weighing in at 70 tonnes. At its eastern end is a…

  • Lembaga Studi & Pelestarian Budaya Sumba

    Lembaga Studi & Pelestarian Budaya Sumba

    Sumba

    Just 3km west of town, this Catholic-run NGO is in a working coconut plantation and has an excellent cultural museum. It was developed by Fr Robert Ramone…

  • Air Terjun Waimarang

    Air Terjun Waimarang

    Sumba

    It's a smooth road to get to this stunning, Sumbanese waterfall, followed by around 8km of bumps before arriving at the carpark. Pay a nominal fee for…

  • Kampung Tarung

    Kampung Tarung

    Sumba

    Tarung is home to five tribes, each with their own small, thatched shrine where only the local ratu (priest) is allowed to pray and commune with the…

  • Kampung Pasunga

    Kampung Pasunga

    Sumba

    Right beside the main road to Waingapu, 22km east of Waikabubak, Kampung Pasunga boasts one of Sumba’s most impressive tombs. The most interesting grave…

  • Air Terjun Tanggedu

    Air Terjun Tanggedu

    Sumba

    Northwest of Waingapu is arguably Sumba's best waterfall. Expect to spend two hours or more making the 60-or-so-km journey along roads that leave a lot to…

  • Kampung Waigalli

    Kampung Waigalli

    Sumba

    Downhill from the riverside settlement of Taramanu, just after the sports field, you'll meet a good road that leads to a huddle of about 30 thatched, peak…

The crystal-clear waters of Weekuri Lagoon, Sumba island, Indonesia

Beaches

World-class waves and ancient culture on Indonesia's Sumba

Oct 12, 2018 • 5 min read

