Look for a road going north off the main highway, drive 6km and turn east at a sign for 'Oehala'. After 3km is a parking area, from which it's a short walk down steep steps to gushing water diffusing over huge boulders in a silvery sheen. The jungle setting hasn't seen any maintenance for years, but on the plus side it makes the whole thing feel very Jurassic Park. Crowds leave rubbish behind on weekends.