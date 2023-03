Just 3.5km from Kefamenanu is this traditional village and sonaf (palace). Made from wood carved with mythical birds and an imposing grass roof with hanging dried corn, you'll find the king sitting on its sheltered porch. Although his eyes are cloudy blue from blindness and he doesn't speak English ('We are like the cow and buffalo talking,' he might observe) a guide will translate as you're quizzed by the Catholic animist about life in your part of the world.