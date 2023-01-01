Oelolok, a weaving village 33km from Kefa, is home to Istana Raja Taolin, a royal house and nine-pillar, tin-roofed lopo (beehive-shaped meeting house) with carvings that mimic local ikat patterns. When the king who ruled the eastern Insana kingdom died in 1991, a three-month celebration of his life took place. Royals have lived here for five generations, and its current residents are more than happy to share knowledge of their culture, kingdom and myths, and show you the royal graveyard.