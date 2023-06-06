Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Hemis.fr RM
Elaborately contorted and sprawling into the sea, Sumbawa is all volcanic ridges, terraced rice fields, dry expanses and sheltered bays. Though well connected to Bali and Lombok, it's a very different sort of place – far less developed, mostly very dry, much poorer, extremely conservative and split between two distinct peoples. Those who speak Sumbawanese probably reached the west of the island from Lombok, while Bimanese speakers dominate the Tambora Peninsula and the east. Although Sumbawa is an overwhelmingly Islamic island, in remote parts underground adat (traditional law and lore) still thrives.
Sumbawa
Some of the best ikat and songket sarongs are made by members of a women’s weaving klompok (collective) in the conservative mountain village of Poto, 12km…
Sumbawa
Pulau Moyo's most famous attraction is this fairytale waterfall, whose cascading pools of turquoise water have entranced at least one princess (locals…
Sumbawa
The old Sultan’s Palace, former home of Bima’s rulers, still reflects the colonial style of a 1927 renovation. Past the large verandas, the interior is…
Sumbawa
The Dalam Loka was built over 200 years ago for Sultan Mohammad Jalaluddin III and presently covers an entire city block. The remains of this once…
Sumbawa
Rise early and hit the steamy, exotic Pasar Syketeng. Its dank alleyways come alive as young and old descend to barter and haggle for every conceivable…
Get to the heart of Sumbawa with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Indonesia $26.99
Bali, Lombok & Nusa Tenggara $24.99
Pocket Bali $14.99