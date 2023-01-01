Some of the best ikat and songket sarongs are made by members of a women’s weaving klompok (collective) in the conservative mountain village of Poto, 12km east of Sumbawa Besar and 2km from the small town of Moyo. Traditional designs include the prahu (outrigger boat). You’ll hear the clack of weavers' looms from the street and are welcome to duck into their humble huts. The most intricate pieces take up to 45 days to produce.

A return trip from Sumbawa Besar in ojek should cost no more than 100,000Rp.