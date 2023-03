The old Sultan’s Palace, former home of Bima’s rulers, still reflects the colonial style of a 1927 renovation. Past the large verandas, the interior is home to a grab bag of dusty curios, including a royal crown, battle flags and weapons. A modest wooden building next to the palace has an evocative and traditional look. The weedy grounds are large; the area outside the northern fence is a favourite night-time spot for prostitutes.