©Arwin Adityavarna/Shutterstock
It doesn't take much for West Timor to get under your skin. A smile in someone's direction will see their face erupt in one, too. It might reveal teeth stained red from chewing betel; one framed by wrinkles in the rugged countryside; or a yelp and wave from a music-thumping bemo in Kupang – the coastal capital and East Nusa Tenggara’s metropolis.
West Timor
Look for a road going north off the main highway, drive 6km and turn east at a sign for 'Oehala'. After 3km is a parking area, from which it's a short…
West Timor
In a former medical clinic from the 1920s, you'll find Robert 'Robbi' Koroh, the 20th Amarai raja with manicured white hair, whose father played a leading…
West Timor
Oelolok, a weaving village 33km from Kefa, is home to Istana Raja Taolin, a royal house and nine-pillar, tin-roofed lopo (beehive-shaped meeting house)…
West Timor
Just 3.5km from Kefamenanu is this traditional village and sonaf (palace). Made from wood carved with mythical birds and an imposing grass roof with…
