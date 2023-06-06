West Timor

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Boats moored at a small beach on Kelor Island.

©Arwin Adityavarna/Shutterstock

Overview

It doesn't take much for West Timor to get under your skin. A smile in someone's direction will see their face erupt in one, too. It might reveal teeth stained red from chewing betel; one framed by wrinkles in the rugged countryside; or a yelp and wave from a music-thumping bemo in Kupang – the coastal capital and East Nusa Tenggara’s metropolis.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Oehala Waterfall located in Soe, one of district in East Nusa Tenggara. It can be reach around 3 hours from kupang by driving. The waterfall has many steps.

    Air Terjun Oehala

    West Timor

    Look for a road going north off the main highway, drive 6km and turn east at a sign for 'Oehala'. After 3km is a parking area, from which it's a short…

  • Sonaf Baun

    Sonaf Baun

    West Timor

    In a former medical clinic from the 1920s, you'll find Robert 'Robbi' Koroh, the 20th Amarai raja with manicured white hair, whose father played a leading…

  • Oelolok

    Oelolok

    West Timor

    Oelolok, a weaving village 33km from Kefa, is home to Istana Raja Taolin, a royal house and nine-pillar, tin-roofed lopo (beehive-shaped meeting house)…

  • Maslete Village

    Maslete Village

    West Timor

    Just 3.5km from Kefamenanu is this traditional village and sonaf (palace). Made from wood carved with mythical birds and an imposing grass roof with…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from West Timor

Filter by interest:

View of the south end of Padar Island

Beaches

Island-hopping through Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Aug 11, 2017 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of West Timor with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.