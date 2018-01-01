Welcome to Copán Ruinas
Top experiences in Copán Ruinas
Copán Ruinas activities
Central American Journey
Escape the resorts and discover something extraordinary in Central America. Visit seven countries on this adventure and experience mighty ruins, clear Caribbean waters, Pacific waves, rainforests, and breathtaking scenery along the way. Explore indigenous Mayan villages and meet locals for an immersive experience that few travellers get to know. While you're free to choose your own adventure, your accommodation and transportation are included. Our expert CEOs will help you make the most of your time. Take a trip that's packed with all the things you need and nothing you don't – 32 days of maximum adventure at minimum cost.
Volcano Trail
From the laid-back vibes and waves of the Pacific Coast to tropical rainforests alive with jungle melodies, take the road less travelled on this trip through Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica with other travellers your own age. This is one of our most exciting trips, filled with breathtaking scenery and a chance to experience local culture with a two-night community guesthouse stay on the island of Ometepe. Enjoy a blend of public and private transportation, which not only keeps costs down but also gives you a chance to really meet the locals.
Backroads of Central America
Take the road less travelled through Central America with other travellers your own age – so you can be sure to get down with other adventurers that’ll keep up. This is one of our most exciting trips, filled with breathtaking scenery – from tropical rainforests alive with jungle melodies to colonial cities bouncing to a decidedly more human beat. You'll blaze your own path as you discover a region of volcanoes, craters, beaches, and lush forests. Sticking to budget accommodation and public transport will keep costs down and keep you rooted in local life.
Best of Central America
From ancient ruins to active volcanoes, get off the beaten track and discover extraordinary Central America – on a shoestring. Make sure your passport has space because this exciting 33-day trip hits most of Central America, as it covers tropical rainforests, volcanoes, colonial cities, and all the breathtaking scenery in between. Explore Indigenous Mayan villages and soak in the region's incredible culture. Our CEOs will ensure your accommodation and transportation are covered – so you can choose the activities and sights that interest you most – the adventure is yours to choose!
Volcano Adventure – San José to Antigua
From the lush cloud forests of Costa Rica to the evocative cobblestoned streets of Antigua, get off the tourist track and discover the colour and spirit of Central America. Discover ancient Mayan ruins at Copán and visit small villages for insight into the region's vibrant culture. Explore the volcanoes and jungle surrounding Ometepe Island and unwind on the white-sand beaches of Roatán. With its combination of included activities and countless thrilling options, this trip offers you the chance to personalize your adventure into something special.
Volcano Adventure & Panama Highlights
If you’re going to see Central America, see as much of it as you can in one shot. This 28-day tour includes everything there is to love about this amazing continent – beaches, volcanoes, wildlife, fascinating cities, and more. On this tour you'll experience everything from coffee plantations in Panama, rainforest hikes in Costa Rica, hands-on cooking in Guatemala, local towns in Nicaragua, and (of course) relaxing on the white-sand beaches of Honduras. Go big.