Snorkel trip in Utila

You can choose to go out in the morning (recommended) or afternoon you will be picked up at dock closest to you or at your preference. Remember to take your adventurous spirit and be ready to have fun, towel, water, snacks, etc First your captain and guide will take you to the first snorkel stop so you can snorkel and then after you will stop at the world famous Water Cay which is the most famous attraction on Utila and spend some time there hanging on the beach, there you can have a snack (not included) and relax. After an hour or so then go back to the 2nd snorkel spot and then you will head back to Utila.