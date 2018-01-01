Welcome to La Ceiba
There's otherwise very little of interest in Ceiba itself: local beaches are polluted and unsafe and the downtown has a crumbling, neglected air (though it's still streets ahead of Tela on the charm front). Despite this, most travelers will find themselves here at some point as Ceiba is the transportation hub for the Bay Islands, as well as a great base for exploring the Pico Bonito National Park, the idyllic Cayos Cochinos and the world-class white water on the Río Cangrejal.
Top experiences in La Ceiba
Amazing hotels and hostels
La Ceiba activities
Cayos Cochinos from La Ceiba
Getting on board of the ferry from la Ceiba, we will travel for 1-hour to the virgin white beaches of Cayos Cochinos.We will leave you in awe as you look back at the mainland with the magnificent ‘Cordillera Gracias a Dios’ towering in the distance. Coral reefs and pristine sandy beaches make up this archipelago of 13 cays a “must see” on the Honduran North Coast. You will enjoy a tour of the islands and a time of snorkeling while taking in the incredible tranquility of this marine biology reserve. Don’t miss trying a typical Garifuna style dish at Chachahuate Cay: fresh fish, plantains and fried rice & beans prepared with coconut milk.
Rafting at Río Cangrejal from San Pedro Sula
Departing from San Pedro Sula to La Ceiba, (2.5 hours drive). You will head up to the Pico Bonito National Park, Rio Cangrejal Sector, you will be surprise with the pristine waters and the greenery of the place, that will fill your soul.The river will be the background of the next adventure, be prepared to feel the adrenaline rush of the White Water Rafting. Rafting tour includes instruction on procedures, security equipment, bilingual professional guide and gear (rafts, paddles, life jackets and helmets). After that, you´ll enjoy a traditional lunch. (at your own expense).In the afternoon, will visit La Ceiba Downtown and the pier as well, to have a nice cup of coffee or a cold beer in front of the sea.We left La Ceiba at 5:00pm, arriving in San Pedro Sula at 7:30pm.
White Water Rafting in Cangrejal River
Enjoy an exciting trip along the turbulent class III and IV rapids of the rio Cangrejal Your tour includes instruction on procedures, equipment safety, professional guide and gear (rafts, paddles, life jackets and helmets). You will have lunch at the end of the activity, which consists of sandwiches, cookies, fruit and soft drinks. Pick up at your hotel by a professional guide are included.
Snorkel trip in Utila
You can choose to go out in the morning (recommended) or afternoon you will be picked up at dock closest to you or at your preference. Remember to take your adventurous spirit and be ready to have fun, towel, water, snacks, etc First your captain and guide will take you to the first snorkel stop so you can snorkel and then after you will stop at the world famous Water Cay which is the most famous attraction on Utila and spend some time there hanging on the beach, there you can have a snack (not included) and relax. After an hour or so then go back to the 2nd snorkel spot and then you will head back to Utila.