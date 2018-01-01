Welcome to Palekastro

Palekastro (pah-leh-kas-tro) is an unpretentious farming village underpinned with low-key tourism. It lies in a rocky landscape interspersed with fields and is within easy distance of a beach at Kouremenos as well as the beaches of Moni Toplou and Vaï. The village has most services and facilities. If you want to explore widely your own transport is more or less essential.

