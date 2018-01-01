Welcome to Palekastro

Palekastro (pah-leh-kas-tro) is an unpretentious farming village underpinned with low-key tourism. It lies in a rocky landscape interspersed with fields and is within easy distance of a beach at Kouremenos as well as the beaches of Moni Toplou and Vaï. The village has most services and facilities. If you want to explore widely your own transport is more or less essential.

Read More

About 1km each of town, towards Hiona Beach, is the archaeological site of Roussolakkos, where archaeologists believe a major Minoan palace is buried. This is where the Palekastro Kouros (ivory figurine) – now residing in the Archaeological Museum in Sitia – was found.

Read Less

Top experiences in Palekastro

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for