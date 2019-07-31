Acropolis Area

Athens' crown is the Acropolis and its jewel is the Parthenon. This epic monument soars above the city, and on the hill's southern slopes, a fabulous modern museum holds its treasures. A pedestrian promenade links the two – it's a tourist throughway, but also a favourite spot for locals to enjoy a sundown stroll. Further south, the neighbourhoods of Makrygianni and Koukaki deliver a slice of residential Athens life and offer reliable hotels, hip bars and restaurants, and cool craft shops and boutiques.

Explore Acropolis Area

  • Acropolis Museum

    This dazzling museum at the foot of the Acropolis' southern slope showcases its surviving treasures. The collection covers the Archaic period to the Roman…

  • Parthenon

    Designed to be the pre-eminent monument of the Acropolis, the Parthenon epitomises the glory of Ancient Greece. Meaning 'virgin's apartment', it's…

  • Acropolis

    The Acropolis is the most important ancient site in the Western world. Crowned by the Parthenon, it stands sentinel over Athens, visible from almost…

  • Odeon of Herodes Atticus

    This large amphitheatre was built in AD 161 by wealthy Roman Herodes Atticus in memory of his wife Regilla. It was excavated in 1857–58 and completely…

  • T

    Temple of Athena Nike

    The small but exquisitely proportioned Temple of Athena Nike sits at the southwest edge of the Acropolis, jutting in front and to the right of the…

  • Theatre of Dionysos

    The tyrant Peisistratos introduced the annual Festival of the Great Dionysia during the 6th century BC, and held it in the world's first theatre, on the…

  • P

    Propylaia

    The Propylaia formed the monumental entrance to the Acropolis. Built by Mnesicles between 437 BC and 432 BC, it ranks in architectural brilliance with the…

  • Erechtheion

    Although the Parthenon was the most impressive monument of the Acropolis, it was more showpiece than working sanctuary. That role fell to the Erechtheion…

  • Areopagus Hill

    This rocky outcrop below the Acropolis has great views over the Ancient Agora. According to mythology, it was here that Ares was tried by the council of…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Acropolis Area.

