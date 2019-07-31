Athens' crown is the Acropolis and its jewel is the Parthenon. This epic monument soars above the city, and on the hill's southern slopes, a fabulous modern museum holds its treasures. A pedestrian promenade links the two – it's a tourist throughway, but also a favourite spot for locals to enjoy a sundown stroll. Further south, the neighbourhoods of Makrygianni and Koukaki deliver a slice of residential Athens life and offer reliable hotels, hip bars and restaurants, and cool craft shops and boutiques.