Welcome to Karavostasis

Folegandros’ port is a sunny place with a pleasant pebble beach. Within a kilometre north and south lie a series of other beaches, all enjoyable and easily reached by short walks. In high season, boats leave Karavostasis for beaches further afield. If beaches are your allure, stay here – for our money, however, Hora, 3km up the road, is where the magic is.