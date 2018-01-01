Welcome to Hora (Folegandros)

Hora (Folegandros) has had some high-profile television coverage of late, and the secret is now out – this village is probably the most charming in the Cyclades. Its meandering main street, winding happily from leafy square to leafy square, where al fresco tables buzz with life, is a joy to behold. Its marvellous natural stone buildings, mixed among those in Cycladic white and blue, stylishly impress.