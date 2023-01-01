Mahnmal Gleis 17

Between 1941 and 1942, more than 50,000 Jewish Berliners were deported from Gleis 17 (platform 17) next to the S-Bahn station Grunewald. Some 186 trains left for Theresienstadt, Riga, Lodz and Auschwitz, carrying their Jewish cargo like cattle to the slaughter. In their honour, memorial plaques recording the departure dates, number of people and destinations of the trains have been fastened to the edge of the platform.

It’s quiet here, with only the trees rustling in the breeze, but the silence speaks loudly.