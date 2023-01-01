Georg Kolbe Museum

Georg Kolbe (1877–1947) was one of Germany's most influential early 20th-century sculptors and a member of the Berlin Secession. He distanced himself from traditional sculpture and became a chief exponent of the idealised nude, which later found favour with the Nazis. Changing exhibits in his former home and studio focus on sculpture by Kolbe and his contemporaries, often juxtaposed with contemporary works.

The sculpture garden is an oasis of tranquillity and the cafe one of the nicest in a Berlin museum. The museum is located in far western Charlottenburg, about 2km southeast of the Olympiastadion.