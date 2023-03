In the palace garden, west of the carp pond, the temple-like Mausoleum (1810) was conceived as the final resting place of Queen Luise, and twice expanded to make room for other royals, including Luise’s husband Friedrich Wilhelm III and Kaiser Wilhelm I and his wife Augusta. Their ornate marble sarcophagi are exquisitely sculpted works of art. More royals are buried in the crypt (closed to the public).