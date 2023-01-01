Schloss Charlottenburg - Neuer Pavillon

Returning from a trip to Italy, Friedrich Wilhelm III (r 1797–1848) commissioned Karl Friedrich Schinkel to design this petite summer refuge modelled on a villa in Naples. Today, the minipalace is a stylish backdrop for masterpieces by Schinkel and his contemporaries, including the painters Caspar David Friedrich and Eduard Gaertner and the sculptor Christian Daniel Rauch. The ground-floor rooms brim with Biedermeier furniture.