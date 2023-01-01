Schloss Charlottenburg - Neuer Flügel

The palace’s most beautiful rooms are the flamboyant private chambers of Frederick the Great, designed in 1746 by the period's star architect Georg Wenzeslaus von Knobelsdorff. Standouts include the confection-like White Hall banquet room, the mirrored and gilded Golden Gallery and the paintings by Watteau, Pesne and other 18th-century French masters. Also note the apartment of Luise (1776–1810; a popular queen and wife of King Friedrich Wilhelm III), with its stunning bedroom designed by Karl Friedrich Schinkel.