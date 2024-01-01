If you are a fan of antique sculpture or simply enjoy looking at naked guys with missing noses or other body protrusions, make this small collection a stopover. It has works spanning 3500 years, created by cultures as diverse as the Minoans, Romans and Byzantines, allowing you to trace the evolution of this ancient art form. The shop sells plaster-cast copies.
Abguss-Sammlung Antiker Plastik Berlin
City West & Charlottenburg
