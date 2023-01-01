Schloss Charlottenburg – Altes Schloss

Fronted by Andreas Schlüter’s equestrian statue of the Great Elector (1699), the baroque living quarters of Friedrich I and Sophie-Charlotte are an extravaganza in stucco, brocade and overall opulence. Highlights include the Oak Gallery, a wood-panelled festival hall draped in family portraits; the charming Oval Hall overlooking the park; Friedrich I’s bedchamber, with the first-ever bathroom in a baroque palace; the fabulous Porcelain Chamber, smothered in Chinese and Japanese blue ware; and the Eosander Chapel, with its trompe l’oeil arches.

Tickets include an audio guide or a guided tour.