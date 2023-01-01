Museum Berggruen

Classic modern art is the ammo of this delightful museum where Picasso is especially well represented, with paintings, drawings and sculptures from all his major creative phases. Elsewhere it’s off to Paul Klee's emotional world, Henri Matisse's paper cut-outs, Alberto Giacometti's elongated sculptures and a sprinkling of African art that inspired both Klee and Picasso.

Standouts by Picasso include the Seated Harlequin from the early blue and rose periods, bold cubist canvases such as his portrait of Georges Braque, and the mellower paintings of his later years, including The Yellow Pullover from 1939. The stately neoclassical building that houses the collection started life as the officer barracks for the Prussian king's personal bodyguards.