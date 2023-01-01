Bröhan Museum

This lovely museum trains the spotlight on applied arts from the late 19th century until the outbreak of WWII. Pride of place goes to the art nouveau collection, with period rooms, porcelain and glass art from England, France, Germany, Scandinavia and Austria. A secondary focus is on art deco and functionalism, both styles of the 1920s and '30s. A picture gallery with works by Berlin Secession artists complements the exhibits.

Tickets include an audioguide in English and German. The museum is named for its founder Karl H Bröhan, who donated his private collection to the city in 1981.