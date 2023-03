The late-rococo Belvedere palace, with its distinctive cupola, makes an elegant setting for the world's largest collection of porcelain masterpieces by the Königliche Porzellanmanufaktur Berlin (KPM), the manufactory established by King Frederick the Great in 1763.

Designed by Carl Gotthard Langhans (the architect behind Berlin's Brandenburg Gate), the ornate building was completed in 1788 and originally served as a private retreat for King Friedrich Wilhelm II.