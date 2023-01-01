For a striking perspective of Berlin’s Olympiastadion (Olympic Stadium), take the lift up to the outdoor observation platform of this 77m-high bell tower, built for the 1936 Olympics. En route you’ll pass a replica of the Olympic bell (the damaged original is displayed south of the stadium). For the back story of the 1936 games, peruse the pictures and panels of the ground-floor exhibit and don't miss the documentary featuring rare original footage.

The tower is just west of the Olympiastadion and about 500m north of S-Bahn station Pichelsberg via Schirwindter Allee and Passenheimer Strasse.