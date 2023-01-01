Zitadelle Spandau

The 16th-century Spandau Citadel, on a little island in the Havel River, is considered one of the world’s best-preserved Renaissance fortresses. With its moat, drawbridge and arrowhead-shaped bastions, it is also a veritable textbook in military architecture. These days, the impressive complex multitasks as museum, cultural venue and wintering ground for thousands of bats. Climb the 30m-high Julius Tower for sweeping views. Top international artists perform at the Citadel Music Festival in summer.

There are permanent exhibits on the history of the fortress, the history of Spandau in general and of political monuments that were once part of Berlin’s urban landscape. A highlight is the head of the Lenin statue that once graced Platz der Vereinten Nationen in Friedrichshain.