Separated from the Altstadt by the busy Strasse am Juliusturm, the Kolk quarter was the site of Spandau’s first settlement. It exudes a medieval-village feel with its romantic narrow lanes, crooked half-timbered houses and 78m-long section of town wall. Its key sight is the church of St Marien am Behnitz, which is now privately owned and also used as a concert venue.