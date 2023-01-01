Built for the 1936 Olympic Games, Berlin’s coliseum-style Olympiastadion was completely revamped for the 2006 FIFA World Cup and now sports a spidery oval roof, snazzy VIP boxes and top-notch sound, lighting and projection systems. On nonevent days (check the website or call ahead to check) you can explore the stadium on your own (multimedia guide €2) or join a guided tour for access to the locker rooms, warm-up areas and VIP areas. The Hertha BSC Tour must be prebooked online.