Gotisches Haus

Whoever built the Gothic House in the 15th century must have been flush with cash; it’s made of stone, not wood as was customary in those times. The well-preserved Altstadt gem is one of the oldest surviving residential buildings in Berlin. It houses an art gallery and the tourist office on the ground floor (note the ornate net-ribbed vaulted ceiling) and a new city history exhibit upstairs.

The 13 upstairs rooms document living styles and conditions in Spandau through the centuries. Check out the Biedermeier-era living room and late-19th-century kitchen.