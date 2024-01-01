Spandovia Sacra

Originally built in the Middle Ages and since modified, this building is home to a small exhibition about the Reformation with a focus on Brandenburg and Spandau, where elector Joachim II introduced the Luther-style service in 1539. The changing exhibits use books, paintings, documents, chalices and other religious objects to open a window on the past.

