Freilichtmuseum Domäne Dahlem

Pat a potbellied pig or clamber on a historical tractor at this open-air museum that’s actually a modern working farm attached to a rambling manor house. There are exhibits on the region’s agricultural history, rural handicrafts and beekeeping, but kids will likely get more of a kick from getting involved with daily farm life. They can interact with barnyard animals, help staff clean out the stables, collect eggs or tend to the vegetable gardens.

Products are sold in the on-site shop and at the Saturday farmers market.