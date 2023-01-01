AlliiertenMuseum Berlin

The original Checkpoint Charlie guard cabin, a Berlin Airlift plane and a reconstructed spy tunnel are among the dramatic exhibits at the Allied Museum, which documents historic milestones and the challenges faced by the Western Allies during the Cold War. There’s also a survey of events leading to the collapse of communism and the fall of the Berlin Wall. An original piece of the Wall sits in the yard.

There are plans to move the museum to Tempelhof Airport, although no specific date has been set.