This private art museum in the monumental studio of Nazi-era sculptor Arno Breker presents modernist works created in Germany in the years between WWII and the construction of the Berlin Wall in 1961. While artists in West Germany embraced abstraction, in the East social realism emerged as the guiding principle. Although sculpture is the primary focus, photographs, paintings and drawings provide additional dimensions, as do four temporary exhibits per year mounted in the upstairs galleries.
Kunsthaus Dahlem
Around Berlin
