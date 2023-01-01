Museum Europäischer Kulturen

Everyday culture and cultural contact in Europe from the 18th century to the present is the focus of this museum, which also examines such topical themes as national identity, migration and social movements. There's lots of neat folk art, including a 12m-high wooden sculpture with 328 figures portraying scenes from Jesus' life. A most unexpected sight is a sculpture of bearded drag queen (and 2014 Eurovision Song Contest winner) Conchita Wurst as Mary on a crescent moon.