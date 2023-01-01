Brücke-Museum

In 1905 Karl Schmidt-Rottluff, Erich Heckel and Ernst Ludwig Kirchner founded Germany’s first modern-artist group, called Die Brücke (The Bridge). Rejecting traditional techniques taught in the academies, they experimented with bright, emotional colours and warped perspectives that paved the way for German expressionism and modern art in general. Schmidt-Rottluff’s personal collection forms the core of this lovely presentation of expressionist art.

A visit here is easily combined with the nearby Kunsthaus Dahlem (combination tickets adult/concession €8/5).