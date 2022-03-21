A Pape'ete institution. If you see one site in town, make it this market, which fills an entire city block. Shop for colourful pareu (sarongs), shell…
Pape'ete
Metropolis this is not. Pape’ete is really just a medium-sized town (by Western standards) of moulding architecture with a lively port, lots of traffic, plenty of smiling faces and maybe a guy or two playing ukulele on the curb. You’ll either get its compact chaos and colourful clutter or you’ll run quickly from its grimy edges and lack of gorgeous vistas. Sip an espresso at a Parisian-style sidewalk cafe, shop the vibrant market for everything and anything (from pearls to bright pareu – sarongs) or dine at a roulotte (mobile food van) in the balmy evening.
Explore Pape'ete
- MMarché de Pape’ete
A Pape'ete institution. If you see one site in town, make it this market, which fills an entire city block. Shop for colourful pareu (sarongs), shell…
- AAdministrative District
The Territorial Assembly and other government buildings occupy Place Tarahoi, the former site of the Pomare palace. The termite-riddled 1883 palace was…
- TTemple de Paofai
Although the Catholic cathedral is placed squarely in the town centre, Tahiti remains predominantly Protestant, a lasting legacy of the LMS missionaries…
- PPointe du Taharaa – One Tree Hill
At the top of the hill at around PK8, pull off to the lagoon side of the road and park in the lot that once belonged to Tahiti’s very upmarket Hyatt…
- CCathédrale Notre-Dame
Taking pride of place in the centre of town is the Cathédrale Notre-Dame.
- TTombeau du Roi Pomare V
In Arue, on the water’s edge, signposted and just a short detour off the coastal road, is the tomb of the last of the Pomare family. The Tomb of Pomare V…
- JJardins de Paofai
This is the main walking area along the waterfront, where you’ll find paved walking paths that meander past blooming planter boxes and the occasional tree…
- RRobert Wan Musée de la Perle
This pearl museum was created by pearl magnate Robert Wan with aims of luring visitors into his glamorous shop. It’s a worthwhile, small and modern museum…
- MMusée de la Perle
This pearl museum was created by pearl magnate Robert Wan with aims of luring visitors into his glamorous shop. It’s a worthwhile, small and modern museum…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Pape'ete.
See
