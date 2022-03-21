Getty Images

Metropolis this is not. Pape’ete is really just a medium-sized town (by Western standards) of moulding architecture with a lively port, lots of traffic, plenty of smiling faces and maybe a guy or two playing ukulele on the curb. You’ll either get its compact chaos and colourful clutter or you’ll run quickly from its grimy edges and lack of gorgeous vistas. Sip an espresso at a Parisian-style sidewalk cafe, shop the vibrant market for everything and anything (from pearls to bright pareu – sarongs) or dine at a roulotte (mobile food van) in the balmy evening.

Explore Pape'ete

  • M

    Marché de Pape’ete

    A Pape'ete institution. If you see one site in town, make it this market, which fills an entire city block. Shop for colourful pareu (sarongs), shell…

  • A

    Administrative District

    The Territorial Assembly and other government buildings occupy Place Tarahoi, the former site of the Pomare palace. The termite-riddled 1883 palace was…

  • T

    Temple de Paofai

    Although the Catholic cathedral is placed squarely in the town centre, Tahiti remains predominantly Protestant, a lasting legacy of the LMS missionaries…

  • P

    Pointe du Taharaa – One Tree Hill

    At the top of the hill at around PK8, pull off to the lagoon side of the road and park in the lot that once belonged to Tahiti’s very upmarket Hyatt…

  • T

    Tombeau du Roi Pomare V

    In Arue, on the water’s edge, signposted and just a short detour off the coastal road, is the tomb of the last of the Pomare family. The Tomb of Pomare V…

  • J

    Jardins de Paofai

    This is the main walking area along the waterfront, where you’ll find paved walking paths that meander past blooming planter boxes and the occasional tree…

  • R

    Robert Wan Musée de la Perle

    This pearl museum was created by pearl magnate Robert Wan with aims of luring visitors into his glamorous shop. It’s a worthwhile, small and modern museum…

  • M

    Musée de la Perle

    This pearl museum was created by pearl magnate Robert Wan with aims of luring visitors into his glamorous shop. It’s a worthwhile, small and modern museum…

