Vanua Levu & Taveuni
With welcoming settlements, year-round warmth and genuine local hospitality, it’s not for nothing that Vanua Levu and Taveuni are billed as Fiji’s ‘friendly north’. The country’s second- and third-biggest islands, respectively, are clean, green havens languidly trapped in a time before ‘hectic’ was invented: even their epithets – Vanua Levu was once called Sandalwood Island and Taveuni’s nickname is the Garden Island – evoke the scents and sights of a land left wild.
While the islands are largely given over to nature, they aren’t entirely untamed, with populated pockets offering everything you can find on the mainland – and much that you can’t. Though dusty Labasa is Vanua Levu’s largest town, it’s in beautiful, stay-a-little-longer Savusavu where most visitors drop their bags. Across the Somosomo Strait, Taveuni’s 9000 residents spread themselves between jungle villages and microscopic hamlets along the coast. Everyone on both islands, from the locals to the numerous expats, smile and act as if they’ve just awoken from a long nap – and they probably have.
The region’s Rainbow Reef and Namena Marine Reserve have some of the most fantastic underwater sites in the South Pacific; on land, the islands’ rugged, waterfall-splashed interiors offer superb hiking, rafting, birdwatching and other muddy-boots adventures.
See
Tavoro Waterfalls
Framed by thick, ridiculously green jungle, these three waterfalls (also known as the Bouma Falls) epitomise the 'Garden Island' epithet Taveuni is famous…
See
Bouma National Heritage Park
This national park protects over 80% of Taveuni's total area, covering about 150 sq km (57 sq mi) of rainforest and coastal forest. The park includes the…
See
Wasavula Ceremonial Site
This site has a cryptic – and cannibalistic – history. At the entrance, there's a sacred monolith that villagers believe grew from the ground; behind is a…
See
Waitavala Water Slide
Wahooo! This awesome natural slide is a ton of fun. Slide down on your bum or attempt it standing up, like the local kids. Either way, you’ll end up in a…
See
Naag Mandir Temple
The sacred 3m-high Cobra Rock is housed inside the vibrant Naag Mandir Temple. It's draped with flower-and-tinsel garlands, and offerings are placed at…
See
Nukubolu
Deep in the mountains north of Savusavu, reachable by 4WD, lie the ruins of Nukubolu, an ancient Fijian village whose stone foundations, terraces and…
See
Lake Tagimaucia
Lake Tagimaucia is in an old volcanic crater in the mountains above Somosomo. Masses of vegetation float on the lake (823m above sea level), and the…
See
Waisali Rainforest Reserve
Nestled in the mountains north of Savusavu, this 120-ha reserve is home to thousands of birds, flowers, trees and plants, some of which are used in local…
See
Floating Island
This house-sized island floats on a pond during high winds or, if you believe local lore, when a priest chants at it. The real reason to come here is to…
