With welcoming settlements, year-round warmth and genuine local hospitality, it’s not for nothing that Vanua Levu and Taveuni are billed as Fiji’s ‘friendly north’. The country’s second- and third-biggest islands, respectively, are clean, green havens languidly trapped in a time before ‘hectic’ was invented: even their epithets – Vanua Levu was once called Sandalwood Island and Taveuni’s nickname is the Garden Island – evoke the scents and sights of a land left wild.

While the islands are largely given over to nature, they aren’t entirely untamed, with populated pockets offering everything you can find on the mainland – and much that you can’t. Though dusty Labasa is Vanua Levu’s largest town, it’s in beautiful, stay-a-little-longer Savusavu where most visitors drop their bags. Across the Somosomo Strait, Taveuni’s 9000 residents spread themselves between jungle villages and microscopic hamlets along the coast. Everyone on both islands, from the locals to the numerous expats, smile and act as if they’ve just awoken from a long nap – and they probably have.

The region’s Rainbow Reef and Namena Marine Reserve have some of the most fantastic underwater sites in the South Pacific; on land, the islands’ rugged, waterfall-splashed interiors offer superb hiking, rafting, birdwatching and other muddy-boots adventures.