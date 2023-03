In operation until 1955, this well-preserved olive-stone mill and wooden press are now housed in a traditional building in Spilia’s village centre.

The mill, originally privately owned, was usually turned by a donkey, with the broken olives later being crushed by the presser. Olive oil was then extracted into tzares (clay urns). Eventually the mill was superseded by modern presses in nearby villages.

You can obtain the key from the Friends of Spilia-Kourdali in the building next door.