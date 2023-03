This Unesco-listed church, known in English as St Nicholas of the Roof because of its large, heavy-pitched top, was founded in the 11th century and contains frescos which are a mix of images and styles, the best including the Crucifixion and the Nativity. The dome and narthex were added in the 15th century, along with the roof, to protect against the region’s snowfall. The church was originally part of a monastery complex.

It's situated 5km north of Kakopetria.