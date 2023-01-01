This 14th-century structure, built over the remains of a Byzantine castle, has been utilised by conquerors throughout Cyprus’ turbulent history. The Venetians vandalised it; the Ottomans gave it a facelift for military use; and the British used it as a colonial prison. It is said that Richard the Lionheart married Berengaria in the chapel of the original castle in 1191, where he also grandly crowned himself King of Cyprus and his wife Queen of England.

In the courtyard surrounding the castle walls there’s an old olive press that dates from the 7th to 9th centuries.

The interior of Lemesos Castle contains a series of chambers on various levels that are home to the Medieval Museum. Don't miss the views from the ramparts.