Spread over six rooms and a past winner of the prestigious Europa Nostra Award (EU prize for cultural heritage), this museum hosts beautiful ethnographical displays of traditional costumes, furniture and agricultural implements as well as some stunning examples of tornaretto embroidery (a traditional style of silk needlework) and other textiles. The museum is set in a finely restored stone house that showcases the typical architecture of old Lemesos.
Municipal Folk Art Museum
Lemesos (Limassol)
Share