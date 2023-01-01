Archaeological Museum

This museum includes an extensive collection of pottery, and a selection of items dating from neolithic and Chalcolithic times through to Mycenaean pottery. A multitude of terracotta figures on show are thought to be the remains of votive offerings. There is a display of classical pottery, jewellery and oil lamps, as well as curiously modern-looking glass bottles and vials, and a touchingly mundane pair of tweezers. At the other extreme are the Greek and Roman statues from Ancient Amatheus.

Although it pales in comparison to Nicosia’s Cyprus Museum, this museum is well worth a browse for anyone interested in the region's fascinating history.