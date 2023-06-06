Shop
Still known to many as Limassol, Lemesos is one of Cyprus’ most underrated cities. Although fringed on its eastern edge by a glut of bland-looking developments, the core is full of character. Wrapped around a castle, the historic centre radiates out in a web of lanes where old, shuttered houses and modern boutiques lie cheek by jowl. It’s an area buzzing with cafes, bars and restaurants that are as popular with locals as with visitors.
This 14th-century structure, built over the remains of a Byzantine castle, has been utilised by conquerors throughout Cyprus’ turbulent history. The…
Spread over six rooms and a past winner of the prestigious Europa Nostra Award (EU prize for cultural heritage), this museum hosts beautiful…
With haute-couture boutiques, world-class art galleries, gourmet restaurants, stylish bars and, if that's not enough, a place to park your luxury yacht,…
This museum includes an extensive collection of pottery, and a selection of items dating from neolithic and Chalcolithic times through to Mycenaean…
At the heart of the old Turkish quarter, the Grand Mosque is surrounded by palms almost as tall as its minaret. It is used by Lemesos' remaining Turkish…
This former private collection belonging to an enthusiastic amateur actor offers a fascinating glimpse into the history of theatre in Cyprus through…
This small zoo is well maintained and has a selection of animals ranging from giraffes to crocodiles. Pony rides are available for kids (€3) and there's…
Natural Sea Sponge Exhibition Centre
This exhibition goes through the process of sea-sponge harvesting, and how the living creatures become the soft things we use in our baths. The cartoon,…