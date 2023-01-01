At the heart of the old Turkish quarter, the Grand Mosque is surrounded by palms almost as tall as its minaret. It is used by Lemesos' remaining Turkish Cypriot population and resident Muslims who have come from the Middle East. As with any mosque, visitors are requested to dress conservatively; leave shoes by the door and avoid visiting at prayer times. There are no fixed opening hours; if the gate is open, step within and take a look.

Recent excavations have revealed the architectural remains of the 10th-century cathedral of Agia Ekaterini below the east side of the mosque.