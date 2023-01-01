Troödos Botanical Gardens

Part of the excellent Troödos Geopark, this is a small but well-laid-out botanical garden with a lily pond and other water features, including a tumbling waterfall. Species in the park include common, rare and endangered flora, with the garden split into thematic sections including aromatic, endemic and traditional garden plants. There's a short audiovisual presentation about the local flora, and a photographic exhibition covering the history and restoration of the site's former (somewhat alarming) asbestos mine.