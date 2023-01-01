Panagia tou Moutoulla

The oldest of the 10 Unesco-listed painted churches in the Troödos Mountains, this church is believed to have once been a private chapel. It has the steep aisle and pitched roof common to the region. The rare unrestored paintings include depictions of St Christopher, St George and the Virgin, and date back to AD 1280. You will need to seek out the key, held by Eleni at a nearby house; the village coffee shop will direct you.

The church is located in the small village of Moutoullas, on the road between Pedoulas and Kalopanayiotis. The village is well known for its traditional woodcarvings, as well as its bounty of apples and cherries from the vast surrounding orchards.