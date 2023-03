This Unesco-listed Byzantine church is famous for its 15th-century murals by Orthodox Syrian painter Philippos Goul. In two tiers, the images decorate the ceilings and interior beams of the gabled roof, depicting such scenes as the discovery of the Holy Cross.

Opening hours are sporadic. If the priest cannot be found, ask for the key at the coffee shop in Platanistasa village centre. The church is 5km from the village, off the Orounda–Platanistasa route (E906). Follow the Unesco signposts.