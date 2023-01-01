Agia Sotira tou Soteros

Perched on the slope overlooking Palaichori village, this Unesco-listed early-16th-century chapel contains one of the island’s most complete groups of late Byzantine wall paintings. The work of an unknown master, the paintings depict vivid scenes, such as St Mamas upon the lion. The church also holds a series of iconostases painted by Mt Athos monk Mathaios. To see inside, you may have to call the custodian or ask in the village centre at the Byzantine Heritage Museum.