Welcome to Sakya

A detour to visit the small town of Sakya (ས་སྐྱ་; 萨迦; Sàjiā) is pretty much de rigueur for any trip down the Friendship Hwy. The town is southeast of Shigatse, about 25km off the Southern Friendship Hwy, accessed via a paved road through a pretty farming valley. The draw is Sakya Monastery, which ranks as one of the most atmospheric, impressive and unique monasteries in Tibet. Moreover, Sakya occupies a pivotal place in Tibetan history.

