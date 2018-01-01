Welcome to Sakya

A detour to visit the small town of Sakya (ས་སྐྱ་; 萨迦; Sàjiā) is pretty much de rigueur for any trip down the Friendship Hwy. The town is southeast of Shigatse, about 25km off the Southern Friendship Hwy, accessed via a paved road through a pretty farming valley. The draw is Sakya Monastery, which ranks as one of the most atmospheric, impressive and unique monasteries in Tibet. Moreover, Sakya occupies a pivotal place in Tibetan history.

Read More

In recent years Sakya village has transformed from a village into a town and the area around the monastery has been developed by a private company to include a huge parking lot and a hefty new entry fee, but Sakya still feels somewhat off the grid.

Read Less

Top experiences in Sakya

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $45.49

Image for

Sakya activities

$2889.15 Classic

High Road to Tibet

From the sacred peaks of Tibet to lush green Nepalese valleys, explore the best of the Himalaya on this two-week tour. Discover mighty temples and small outposts on a journey that offers incredible vistas at every turn of the trail. Our expert CEOs will take the hassle out of planning and help you find the secluded spots only the locals know—and leave you with time to explore. In the thin mountain air of Rongbuk, the highest monastery in the world, you'll enjoy unparalleled views of Mt Everest. So make sure your camera is charged—you're going to need it.
See More Activities