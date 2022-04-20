Outlying Islands

From the winding streets and isolated beaches of Cheung Chau and Peng Chau, to the monasteries and hiking trails of Lantau, and the seafood restaurants of Lamma, Hong Kong’s Outlying Islands offer a host of sights and activities.

Explore Outlying Islands

  • P

    Po Lin Monastery & Big Buddha

    Po Lin is a huge Buddhist monastery and temple complex that was built in 1924. Today it seems more of a tourist honeypot than a religious retreat,…

  • Tai O

    On weekends, droves of visitors trek to the far-flung west coast of Lantau to see a fascinating way of life. Here in Tai O, historical home to the Tanka…

  • S

    Stilt Houses

    Tai O's remaining stilt houses stand over the waterway, scrunched up against each other for support. Some have ladders descending to boats, the vehicle of…

  • T

    Tai O Kwan Tai Temple

    Tai O's oldest temple, raised in the 15th century (Ming dynasty), is dedicated to Kwan Tai, a deified general known as the God of War. It was renovated in…

  • N

    Nam Kok Tsui Lighthouse

    Po Toi Island has a handful of sites where you can stargaze. The lighthouse is the most ideal – a reasonable distance (1.5km) to hike from the pier with…

  • R

    Reclining Rocks

    In the southwestern corner of Cheung Chau are five giant eroded rocks on a cliff, like something from Chinese mythology. The largest of the scenic…

  • S

    Shui Hau Beach

    Lantau's largest stretch of mudflat, Shui Hau Beach, is lovely, with rippled black sand mirroring the sky and mangroves teeming with crustaceans and clams…

  • Hong Kong Disneyland

    Disneyland serves as a rite of passage for the flocks of Asian tourists who come daily to steal a glimpse of one of America’s most famous cultural exports…

  • T

    Trappist Monastery

    Northeast of Mui Wo and south of Discovery Bay is the Roman Catholic Lady of Joy Abbey, better known as the Trappist Monastery. The Trappists gained a…

